If you saw that John Corbett, who played Hilary Duff’s music teacher in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice, is now playing her character’s love interest in How I Met Your Father, and it made you pause for a second, you’re not the only one.

“Working with John again was great. This was obviously in a very different capacity, so that took a little second to just wrap my brain around,” Duff admits to TV Insider. “But it was fun working with John, and he’s a larger than life kind of guy, and he really brought that to the role. I was grateful. He’s got a lot of ideas.”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.