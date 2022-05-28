Hilary Duff admits to 'living in a bubble' as a child star

Hilary Duff "lived in a bubble" as a teenage star.
The 34-year-old actress shot to fame as a child, starring in the hit TV series 'Lizzie McGuire' - but Hilary has now revealed that she wanted to walk away from her career at the age of 18.
The blonde beauty - who has also enjoyed success as a singer - shared: "Around 18 I gave up everything. I had just finished a tour. I was in Europe, and after the last concert, I said, 'Enough'."
Asked why she felt that way, Hilary told Grazia magazine: "I didn’t know how to cook or start a washing machine. I didn’t even know what I liked and what I didn’t. I didn’t plan my day and I was never on my own.
"I had a fabulous career but I was no longer satisfied. My friends did normal things for that age, but I lived in a bubble and felt terrible. Not to mention the pressure I felt: I had about 200 people working for me on tours. I was responsible for their salaries. It was too much.
"I had to pull the plug to understand who I was, what I really wanted, and to learn to live alone."
Hilary ultimately opted to take a break for two years, and she now realises that stepping back from her career has helped her in the long run.
The actress - who has Luca, ten, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as Banks, three, and Mae, 14 months, with Matthew Koma - explained: "Taking that break helped me become the humble woman I am today. I don’t think I would have kept my feet as firmly on the ground as I do today if I hadn’t taken that break then."
