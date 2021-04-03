Hilary Duff and family 'adjusted seamlessly' to being a family of five

Hilary Duff and her family have "adjusted seamlessly" to life as a family of five following the birth of her daughter Mae James Bair.
The 'Younger' star and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed their second child together, a sibling for their two-year-old daughter Banks and Hilary's son Luca, nine, who she has with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, into the world last week.
And insider has claimed the pair are "very happy and content" and have found the newborn a dream so far.
The source told E! News: "Mae has been such an easy baby so far.
"Hilary and Matt are already used to the crazy schedules along with two kids, so adding a third wasn't a huge transition."
What's more, the tot's older siblings "adore Mae and are so excited about having her around and holding her."
And Luca has become the "protective big brother".
The insider also claimed Hilary had planned a home birth for a while.
They added: "Hilary has always wanted to experience a home birth and felt it was right for baby number three since they aren't planning to have another child at this point in time."
And to ensure everything went smoothly, the actress "hired several professionals".
The mother-of-three announced Mae's arrival with a picture from the birth, which was captioned: "Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21 (sic)"
Whilst Matthew wrote in his own post: "Mae James Bair 3/24/21 (sic)"
Meanwhile, Hilary previously revealed her son was being "so helpful" ahead of the baby's arrival as she praised him for always helping.
The 33-year-old star said: "It's been so cool to be pregnant and have an almost nine-year-old. [Luca is] super compassionate and understanding of the fact that I'm moving a little slower and don't have as much energy as normal. He's so helpful. He jumps to help me when something spills in the kitchen and also great with helping me with bags from the car.
"He's also explaining things to Banks when she doesn't understand what's going on or she doesn't get her way. I notice when she's acting like a two-year-old, he's extra patient with her and begins to sound like me or Matt when he talks to her in an effort to help out or soothe Banks. Banks will kiss my belly, but she hasn't eased up on her daily expectations of me ... It's her world and we're all just living in it! Luca knows what this looks like now from his experience with Banks. He's super excited about the new addition - and hoping it happens on a weekday because he knows he gets to skip school!"
Before the arrival, Hilary admitted she didn't have a "strong feeling" if it was either a boy or a girl when she welcomed the baby into the world.
She said: "Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time.
"I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.' I don't know, and now I'm okay with just not knowing. But I think it's a boy."
