Hilary Duff: Breastfeeding is really hard

Hilary Duff says breastfeeding is “really hard”.
The 33-year-old actress welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mae James, into the world on March 24 and has said she’s been having trouble breastfeeding because she’s “not a huge milk-producer”.
Hilary said she also had trouble breastfeeding her other two children – Luca, nine, whom she has with ex Mike Comrie, and Banks, two, whose father is Hilary’s current husband Matthew Koma – but is determined to keep trying with Mae.
She said: "I'd say it was the easiest with Luca. All of the babies latch really great, I'm just not a huge milk-producer, so it's emotional for me. In fact, this is the first baby that I haven't supplemented with yet, so I've just exclusively been breastfeeding her. I'm going to keep trying that for a couple of weeks.
"Just still painful and it's hard, and it's even harder having the other two that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes I'm feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It's just hard."
The ’Younger’ star has been feeling anxious about producing enough milk to feed her new-born daughter, but knows that the stress is only making the situation worse.
She added on the ‘Informed Pregnancy’ podcast: "Right now, I don't know that I'm not producing as much as I need, but I think since I haven't in the past, I have tons of anxiety that I'm not, and that she's not getting enough, and then I'm in my head, and then I don't feel like enough, and then the spiral continues from there.
“I'm not even at week three yet, so I need to just sit back and chill and trust that my body is doing the right thing. And she's gaining weight.”
Hilary previously opened up on her decision to stop breastfeeding Banks in a May 2019 post on Instagram, in which she said she felt “happy and relieved” to have switched to feeding her formula.
She wrote in part of the lengthy post: "Banks is thriving and I get even more time with her and daddy gets to do more feeds! And mommy gets a tiny bit more sleep! Whether you are pre or postpartum. Or just a busy mom, You are a [superhero] everyday for all that you do. Always putting yourself last and running a mile a minute…while carrying all of the bags lol. Love you all and hope this helps anyone struggling! See you nursing bras until next time! (sic)”
