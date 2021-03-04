Hilary Duff "grateful" for two episodes of Lizzie McGuire reboot

Hilary Duff is "grateful" for the two 'Lizzie McGuire' episodes she filmed.
The 33-year-old actress - who rose to fame on the Disney show - was disappointed the reboot was cancelled due to behind-the-scenes issues but is thankful she was able to revisit her iconic character one last time.
Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: "It was a big disappointment obviously. I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life."
It was first announced in 2019 that 'Lizzie McGuire' - which ran from 2001 to 2004 - would return on Disney+ with Duff to reprise her role as Lizzie, who was now a millennial navigating life in New York City.
Asked what Lizzie would be like today, she said: “I think she would be quirky, I think that she would struggle with confidence, but I think at the end of the day, she finds her footing. That’s what’s so lovely about her, and that’s what is so relatable, is that she doesn’t have all the answers right away, but she’s on the right path.”
However, Duff took to Instagram in December to announce that the reboot was no longer in production after reports the show was too "adult".
Duff wrote at the time: “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work, but sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.
“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”
