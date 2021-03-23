Hilary Duff: I hope my kids are compassionate individuals

Hilary Duff hopes her children will be “compassionate individuals”.
The ‘Younger’ star has eight-year-old Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie as well as Banks, two, and a third child on the way with her spouse Matthew Koma, and has said her one wish for her family is that her children grow up to have “endless kindness” for themselves and others.
Describing her biggest hopes for her growing family, she said: “Deep respect for everyone as an individual, a loving support system, many wonderful memories, endless kindness, and to raise hard working, compassionate individuals … plus, we needed one more to help out with the chicken coop!”
Hilary, 33, also admitted she does feel “overwhelmed” at times with two children, a third on the way, and the multiple animals she and her family have at home, but says she “operates best” when her home is “packed”.
She added: “Sure, there are times that I feel overwhelmed, but I have two wonderful women who also support this household and all of the mayhem that we create. Sometimes I feel like there are never enough hands-on deck or there’s never any time but for some reason I operate best when the plate is completely packed.”
And when the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress needs some time to herself, she loves to take a bath or chat to her friends, as they make her feel “like a human being”.
She told People magazine: “My time for myself is a workout after I drop the kids off at school or a bath in the evening. It's been tougher to organize during the pandemic, but time with my girlfriends rejuvenates me and helps me feel like a human being outside of my kids' lives or my career. Usually best enjoyed with wine!”
