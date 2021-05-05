Hilary Duff: Life has been crazy since welcoming baby number three

Hilary Duff says life has been “crazy” since she welcomed her third child.
The 33-year-old actress welcomed a daughter named Mae James with her husband Matthew Koma – with whom she also has two-year-old daughter Banks Violet – on March 24, and has said that whilst she’s loving life as a parent of three, things have gotten much harder with a new baby around the house.
Hilary – who also has nine-year-old son Luca Cruz from her first marriage to Mike Comrie – said: "I have help, but babies just want their mom. Even Luca is still like, 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It's crazy.
“It's a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix. A lot of people have been like, 'That third kid really gets you.' And they're right!
"I'm so in love with all my kids, and I love this mayhem."
The ‘Younger’ star also heaped praise on her husband Matthew for being an “amazing dad right out of the gate”.
She said: "He was such an amazing dad right out the gate. In this time of breastfeeding and craziness, he was like, 'I'm just going to be your assistant because I think that's how I'm going to be the most help to you in this timeframe.' He has this really amazing way of looking at the big picture where I'm very much like, right-here-right-now - and he zooms out."
And Hilary wouldn’t change a thing about her “buzzing” household.
She told People magazine: "I love when everyone's full of energy and the house is buzzing. You never know what the day is going to bring or what your kid's going to say. We're in the thick of it, and it feels good.”
