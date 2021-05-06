Hilary Duff: My kids love having a baby sibling

Hilary Duff’s children have been “really loving” toward their new sibling.
The ‘Younger’ star welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mae, on March 24 and has said her two other children – daughter Banks, two, and son Luca, nine – love having a new sibling at home.
Speaking to the ‘Jess Cagle Show’ on SiriusXM about Luca – whom she has with her first husband Mike Comrie – she said: “You know what, since Luca went through it with Banks, he just knows what to expect and was the best. He was super excited to have another sibling and he was annoyed that we weren’t finding out the gender. He really wanted to know the gender. But you know, he’s like, ‘Okay, I’m, uh, I have sisters’ and he loves babies.”
And Hilary – who has her two daughters with current spouse Matthew Koma – added of Banks: “She’s unphased and she’s really loving. She wakes up first thing in the morning and I go to get her out of her crib and she’s like, ‘I’m going to pet Mae Mae’. I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. You can go pet her.’ I think she thinks she’s like her little dog.”
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress recently said life has been “crazy” since she welcomed her third child.
She explained: "I have help, but babies just want their mom. Even Luca is still like, 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It's crazy.
“It's a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix. A lot of people have been like, 'That third kid really gets you.' And they're right!
"I'm so in love with all my kids, and I love this mayhem."
But Hilary wouldn’t change a thing about her “buzzing” household.
She said: "I love when everyone's full of energy and the house is buzzing. You never know what the day is going to bring or what your kid's going to say. We're in the thick of it, and it feels good.”
