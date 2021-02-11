Hilary Duff suffering from pregnancy sciatica

Hilary Duff is suffering from pregnancy sciatica.
The 'Younger' star - who is expecting her third child - has been struggling with the painful condition, which causes shooting pains up a person's lower back and legs.
Sharing a picture of herself lying in bed on her Instagram account, she captioned it: "When the pregnancy sciatica gets ya. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Hilary recently confessed she "misses" her pre-pregnancy body.
The actress - who also has Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and two-year-old Banks with spouse Matthew Koma -shared a throwback photo of herself and wrote on her Instagram Story: "Would be lying if I told you I didn't miss this body."
However, the 33-year-old star noted she's grateful for the "cool things" her body is doing at the moment now she is expecting her third child.
She added: "But this one is working hard and doing pretty cool things for our little/big family and I'm super grateful and excited about that! (sic)"
Hilary gave birth to her first child when she was 24 and she found the experience to be quite "isolating" because none of her other friends had kids, but it felt like the right time for her to be a parent because she'd worked from a young age.
The former 'Lizzie McGuire' star previously shared: "I'd say it was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet. But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but I really only got scared once I was pregnant."
