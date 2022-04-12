Welcome to the 2022 Hot List, our 31 reasons our screens are sizzling right now, including the new NCIS boss, the return of Bridgerton, and our current favorite action series: Reacher!
You can keep your Kardashians; we’re hitched to the Duttons. The wealthy Montana-dwelling cattle clan of Yellowstone rides tall through three of cocreator Taylor Sheridan’s Western generational sagas.
“I was always fascinated [after] Yellowstone with how do we make it bigger?” Sheridan says. Mission accomplished.
Yellowstone
The series that started it all follows patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner, above) and his talented if troubled brood as they manage threats from developers and a nearby Native American reservation. They’re used to winning.
Season 5, Coming 2023, Paramount Network
Seasons 1-4, Streaming Now, Peacock
7 Reasons You Should Be Watching 'Yellowstone' If You're Not Already
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are Civil War vet James and wife Margaret Dutton — John’s great-great-grandparents — who trek the Oregon Trail.
Entire Series Streaming Now, Paramount+
Still to come, this exploration of how the Duttons handled the Depression and Prohibition. Imagine how bloody things will get if anyone tries to nab the family’s booze!
Series Premiere, Coming Soon, Paramount+
More Headlines:
- Hot to Trot: The Duttons of the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe
- Is ‘Our Flag Means Death’ the New ‘Ted Lasso’?
- ‘Conversations with Friends’ Trailer Shows Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn & New Phoebe Bridgers Song (VIDEO)
- ‘Loot’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Maya Rudolph Comedy (PHOTOS)
- What the ‘Killing Eve’ Series Finale Did Right — And What It Did Wrong
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.