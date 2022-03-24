The internet was shook when it was announced Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning for Bridgerton Season 2. The first season shot Page and costar Phoebe Dynevor into stardom and quickly became Netflix’s biggest original series debut ever. So to hear Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, wouldn’t be part of the new episodes when Daphne Basset, Duchess of Hastings, would was a shock, to say the least.
Netflix announced Page’s departure from Bridgerton on the show’s Twitter account in April 2021 and revealed Dynevor wouldn’t be going anywhere with, “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.” In subsequent interviews, Shonda Rhimes and Page said Simon was always meant to have a one-season arc.
“I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he told Variety. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”
Bridgerton Season 2 debuts Friday, March 25. Ahead of its release, we’re taking a look at everything we know about how Bridgerton Season 2 handles Simon’s exit from the series. (Don’t worry: He’s not dead. It may be a Shondaland show, but not that kind.)
Roush Review: New Romance on 'Bridgerton,' Same Old Gossip
For starters, Rhimes assured fans that Simon and Daphne’s happy ending would not be changed. She told Variety, “For once in television, they were going to get to have their happily ever after.” Executive producer Chris Van Dusen said viewers will get an immediate update on said happily ever after from Daphne.
“We do reference Simon,” he told TVLine. “In the very first scene of Season 2, Daphne mentions she left her husband and baby at home [to be there for Eloise’s debut]. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in terms of Regé being a part of the second season, but he will always be Bridgerton‘s Duke. He’s not going anywhere in the world of the show. And just because we don’t see him, it doesn’t mean that he’s not there.”
Daphne will be seen throughout the new episodes as well, although much more infrequently than last season. And while viewers won’t get as much as a cameo from Simon, his and Daphne’s son has a consistent presence.
Despite the Duke of Hastings’ dreamy presence in Season 1, the story has always been about the Bridgerton family. Each of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling. The Netflix series intends to do the same, although it’s not known if it will have eight seasons. (It’s only been renewed through Season 4.) Season 1 was based on The Duke and I, and Season 2 is based on The Viscount Who Loved Me. The new episodes focus on eldest sibling Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his love interest, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
Of course, Lady Whistledown’s column (narrated by Julie Andrews but, as the Season 1 finale revealed, written by Nicola Coughlin’s Penelope Featherington) and the society drama it sows will still be stirring the pot. Penelope will continue to keep her Whistledown secret from everyone, but most importantly her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).
Bridgerton, Season 2 Premiere, March 25, Netflix
More Headlines:
- ‘Accused’: Whitney Cummings to Guest Star in Anthology Drama
- Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Could New Poster Hint at Season 2 Clue? (PHOTO)
- ‘Outlander’ Season 6: Sam Heughan Explains Special Meaning of Jamie’s Kilt
- ‘Survivor’ Season 42: Jeff Probst Explains Dangerous Immunity Challenge in Episode 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.