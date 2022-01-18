‘How I Met Your Father,’ Daddy Issues on ‘This Is Us,’ Broadway’s Reopening, ‘Abbott’ Struggles with Tech
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Hilary Duff leads a fresh ensemble in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, a new twist on the Mother formula. Fathers have their say, if not always their way, in a moving episode of This Is Us. PBS’ Great Performances looks at how Broadway reopened after the long pandemic hiatus. Abbott Elementary exposes an educational generation gap when the school is gifted a new and confusing computer program.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.