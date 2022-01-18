Hilary Duff leads a fresh ensemble in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, a new twist on the Mother formula. Fathers have their say, if not always their way, in a moving episode of This Is Us. PBS’ Great Performances looks at how Broadway reopened after the long pandemic hiatus. Abbott Elementary exposes an educational generation gap when the school is gifted a new and confusing computer program.
‘How I Met Your Father,’ Daddy Issues on ‘This Is Us,’ Broadway’s Reopening, ‘Abbott’ Struggles with Tech
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
