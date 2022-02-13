How Will ‘Evil’ Resolve That Kristen & David Kiss in Season 3? 6 Theories

For nearly two full seasons, Evil fans couldn’t help but wonder if the CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama would ever “go there” with psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter). Sure, the two have chemistry, but she’s married and he went through with his ordination. It seemed less and less likely… until the final scene of the second season.
In back-to-back intimate moments, Kristen confessed to murdering serial killer LeRoux, then she and David kissed. “That was probably the last choice we made in the writers’ room,” co-creator Robert King told TV Insider. “There were two things at play. One was the intimacy of the confession and the relief that Kristen feels, a natural sense of kind of falling into his body and being held. And I think our characters have a lot of difficulty differentiating between — and a lot of people have a lot of difficulty differentiating between — relief and sexual desire: the relief of being held, the intimacy that comes with the sacrament and everything, and then the sexual desire that flows from it.”
He continued, “and we also just thought that was a very cool place that seemed to match the end of Season 1 where you’re turning the chapter into what’s going to happen next, but also leave you on a little suspense of, ‘OK, how do they handle that?'” As for how they handle that, all he would say is “I do think the audience will be satisfied.”
So what could we see from Kristen and David when Season 3 begins? We have six theories below.
They Decide It Can’t Happen Again… and It Doesn’t
As King pointed out, “our characters have a lot of difficulty differentiating between… relief and sexual desire: the relief of being held, the intimacy that comes with the sacrament and everything, and then the sexual desire that flows from it.” Maybe they decide that was all it was. Sure, there might be feelings, but he’s a priest. She’s married. They can’t just forget about either.
They Decide It Can’t Happen Again… and It Does
Emotions were high, and the reasons why nothing should have happened between them that were true before that moment are still present. Maybe Kristen and David decide to pretend it was the heat of the moment and no matter what they might feel, it just can’t happen again… only for them to kiss again by the end of the premiere (and maybe keep kissing in subsequent episodes while putting off the conversation they need to have).
They Know It’s Wrong, But They Don’t Care
Sure, he’s a priest and she’s married, but look at the world around them (and this is TV, after all). Her husband’s (Patrick Brammall) away a lot, and they’re fighting evil. Maybe they decide that they don’t care about the reasons why they shouldn’t be together and focus on their feelings for one another instead (and hope it doesn’t crash and burn).
They Pretend It Didn’t Happen Until They Can’t
It’s easy to imagine a scenario in which either one of their phone rings to interrupt their moment or Kristen quickly leaves, then they both decide not to bring it up and go about their normal lives. Then, a case forces them to confront their feelings (likely at the worst time possible).
Kristen Asks Andy for a Divorce, While David Pull Away
Is Kristen and Andy’s marriage perfect? No. Is he a horrible person? Again, no. But he’s away a lot, she’s already cheated on him, and it just doesn’t seem feasible that their relationship can last. Maybe that kiss motivates her to ask for a divorce, but David, now a priest and knowing what they’re facing, throws himself deeper into the church — and pulls away from her as a result of his feelings and what happened.
Kristen Asks Andy for a Divorce & David Leaves the Church
And then they lived happily ever after. This would probably be the option that would leave some fans “satisfied,” as King said they’d be, but is it likely? No, if only because Kristen or David would probably get sucked into a hell dimension or get on the wrong elevator immediately after, considering the show. However, both those things could happen without the two getting together. Maybe the kiss instead spurs them both into reconsidering their life choices, and while that doesn’t lead to them being together (yet?), it does bring them closer together.
