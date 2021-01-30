Hugh Bonneville has COVID-19 vaccine

Hugh Bonneville has had his COVID-19 vaccine.
The 'Downton Abbey' star was given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as he revealed he has started volunteering as a marshall to support those handing out the vaccine.
Taking to Twitter, he shared a photograph of him getting the jab, captioning it: "Midhurst’s Riverbank Medical Centre started vaccinating last week. Today Midhurst Pharmacy, led by Raj Rohilla, joined the rollout in north West Sussex. #vaccine #jabtastic ... Delighted to be part of the support team as a volunteer marshall. I get to wear hi viz and everything. (sic)"
A number of other famous faces have already received their vaccine including Sir Anthony Hopkins, who admitted he sees the "light at the end of the tunnel".
He said: "THANK YOU ... CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and my dear friend, Dr. Maria ... Light at the end of the tunnel (after one year of self imposed quarantine (sic)"
And Arnold Schwarzenegger has also received his COVID-19 vaccination.
Captioning a video of him having the vaccine at a drive thru service at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, he said: "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! Thanks for checking me in at @Dodgers Stadium, @MayorOfLA! What a crazy surprise. (sic)"
Dame Judi Dench had the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.
The 'Skyfall' actress - who is 86-years-old - recently received the first of her two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and she is keen to get the next one in a few months' time.
Speaking about having the vaccine, she said: "I have [had the coronavirus vaccine]. I had one a week ago so I think my next is something like 11 weeks' time, that's a great start!"
