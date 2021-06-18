Hugh Grant married for "love".
The 60-year-old actor has hit back at claims he and Swedish spouse Anna Eberstein tied the knot or "passport reasons" after discovering it was the top result in Google searches for his wife and insisted practical matters weren't their main motivation for getting hitched in 2018.
Hugh took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the search page for Anna's full name, which brought up an online article on the Nicki Swift site that stated "Hugh Grant married Anna Eberstein for passport reasons".
He captioned his Twitter post: "No I didn’t, @internet. I married her because I love her.(sic)"
One Twitter user joked the 'Undoing' star had only come across the result because he "forgot who his wife is" and had to search for her.
But Hugh replied: "No. A friend sent it to me."
The Nicki Swift article referenced an interview the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star had given to the USA Today newspaper, in which he said he and Anna believe marriage is a "pretty preposterous social construct" but their different surnames had caused issues when they travelled with their three children.
He said: "I didn't like going through immigration into countries where they'd say, "Everyone with a Grant passport over here, and all the others through there."
Meanwhile, the 'Bridget Jones' Diary' actor recently admitted being an older dad to five young children - his and Anna's son John, eight, and two daughters aged five and three, and Tabitha, nine, and Felix, eight, who he has with former partner Tinglan Hong - is "completely knackering" but they have changed his life for the better.
He said: "I think I turned into a slightly scary old golf-addicted bachelor, and to tell you the truth I'm glad to see the back of him.
"I mean, it's completely knackering trying to be a young father in an old man's body and I've found that if you're 60 and there are five small children in the house you can't have a hangover either. But it's worth it. Absolutely."
Hugh also credits his children with making him a better actor.
He added: "People say to me 'You've got better as an actor in the last 10 years... Why?' And I sometimes think it may be because of the kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.