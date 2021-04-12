Hugh Jackman pays tribute to wife on 25th anniversary

Hugh Jackman's marriage is as "natural as breathing".
The 'Logan' actor has marked his 25th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute to his spouse, Deborra-Lee Furness, who he admitted he felt he was destined to spend his life with as soon as they met.
Alongside a series of photographs from their wedding day, he wrote on Instagram: "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing.
“From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun.”
The 52-year-old actor - who met his 65-year-old spouse on the set of TV show 'Correlli' - recently revealed the key to his long marriage has been him and his wife “making time for each other”, and reminding themselves why they fell for one another in the first place.
He explained: "We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time. I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."
The 'Greatest Showman' star also said he and his wife - who have kids Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15, had made a pact early on in their relationship to always check in with one another when their lives reached a "crossroads".
He explained: "Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life. Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back. But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?'"
And Hugh also believes "intimacy" is key to his successful marriage.
He said: "Without a doubt, it is the most important thing.
"People talk about intimacy and assume that means in the bedroom. Of course it is that, but really, intimacy is being able to share everything together - good, bad, fears, successes. Deb and I had that from the beginning. We've always been completely ourselves with each other."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.