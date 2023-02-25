Hugh Jackman's movie role changed how he speaks to his kids

Hugh Jackman changed how he speaks to his children after filming 'The Son'.

The 54-year-old actor plays the father of a depressed teenager in the Florian Zeller-directed drama movie, and Hugh admits that the role has had a huge impact on him.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.