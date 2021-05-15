I don't want to be known as Stingy Spice! Mel C overtips at restaurants

Mel C doesn't want to be known as 'Stingy Spice' so overtips at restaurants.
The 47-year-old singer - who was known as Sporty Spice during her time in the group - is worried she will get a reputation for being cheap so she always aims to leave a big tip when dining out.
Appearing on Alan Carr's 'Life A Beach' podcast, she said: "I don't want to be seen as tight. I don't wanna be a complainer, I don't wanna be a b****, and I don't wanna be tight. So I probably overtip people, so I get a good reputation."
Mel - along with Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Buton - rose to fame as part of the girl group in 1996 with their debut single 'Wannabe'.
The 'Blame It On Me' hitmaker remembers the impact of the song and the music video was "groundbreaking" for the pop band.
She explained: "I think when the Spice Girls was signed by Virgin Records, I think there was a big-budget in place. Although 'Wannabe' looks quite cheap. It probably wasn't that cheap, to be honest.
"That was quite groundbreaking as it was all done in one shot and that was the first time it had been done in a music video."
Now, Mel is set to go on tour later this year but is hoping to return to the studio while she waits for the ongoing pandemic to allow her to get her band together.
She noted: "I have been booked for some festivals, which are later in the summer but other than that, as the wait is so long until I can get back on stage with my band, I think I want to release some more music. I'm going to go back into the studio - just keep it fresh. You have to keep people interested. The album did so well, I don't want it to fade away."
What's more, the 'Say You'll Be There' singer shared a wild night with Alan when he invited her to gatecrash a wedding and ended up dancing with the bride.
She recalled: "You were invited. I thought this was a great idea, 'A Spice Girl crashing a wedding!' But I was on the dancefloor, I think I was dancing to Madonna with the bride and I was sobering up thinking, 'What am I doing? Where am I?'
"It seemed like a good idea at the time but you don't want to upstage the bride. But as long as she was happy about it."
