'I felt really disconnected': Mia Waskikowska explains Hollywood exit

Mia Waskiowska left Hollywood because she felt "really disconnected" from any "greater community" and the lifestyle of being a major movie star "didn't suit" her.

The 33-year-old actress had her US onscreen debut in HBO's 'In Treatment' in 2008 then secured a number of big screen roles in the likes of 'Jane Eyre', 'Alice in Wonderland', 'The Kids Are All Right' and 'Crimson Peak', before dropping out of the spotlight not long after the release of 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.