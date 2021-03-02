'I love her': Cole Tucker hails girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens 'awesome'

Cole Tucker has gushed over his "awesome" girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.
The 24-year-old shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates has spoken in a rare interview about his relationship with the 32-year-old actress, and admitted he doesn't want to be "treated differently" just because his partner is famous.
In a recent interview with CBS Pittsburgh, he gushed: “I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her.
“I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa…,’ I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is."
The baseball star commenting on his relationship with Vanessa comes after the pair made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day (14.02.21).
Alongside a picture of her and Cole sharing a sweet kiss, Vanessa wrote on Instagram: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck (sic)”
Cole also shared a picture on his own Instagram of himself and the ‘High School Musical’ alum cuddled up together, and captioned it: “Happy V day @vanessahudgens (sic)”
After the couple were first linked late last year, a source reported they had officially become boyfriend and girlfriend just before the start of 2021.
The insider said: “They are boyfriend and girlfriend. They rang in the New Year together.”
Vanessa and Cole were originally spotted enjoying a “romantic dinner” together, and sources at the time said Vanessa was “giddy with laughter” and “couldn’t contain her smile”.
One source said: “They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars. They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn’t contain her smile.”
The new romance comes after the ‘Princess Switch’ star split from her long-term boyfriend Austin Butler in January 2020, after nearly nine years together.
