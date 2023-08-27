'I loved getting beat up my him!' Adam Sandler pays tribute to Bob Barker

Adam Sandler has paid tribute to Bob Barker.

The 56-year-old actor appeared alongside 'The Price Is Right' host Bob - who died on Saturday (26.08.23) just four months short of his 100th birthday - in a scene in the 1996 comedy 'Happy Gilmore' which sees the pair get into an altercation and joked that he "loved" getting beat up by Bob as he noted that the TV host will be "missed" by everyone.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

