'I need to find another career': Kelly Ripa hates being on screen

Kelly Ripa is always threatening to quit her career as she hates being on screen.
The 50-year-old television host - who is best known for presenting ‘Live! with Kelly and Ryan’ alongside Ryan Seacrest - has admitted she's never been "comfortable" being on TV.
She told Bethenny Frankel on her 'JustB' podcast: “I’ve been saying that it’s time to ‘fold ’em’ for 20 years.
"For 20 years I’ve been saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore. I can’t do it. I’m too old for this c***. I need to find another career. I need to get off camera.’ I’ve been saying that forever.
“Being in front of the camera is not something I’ve ever enjoyed. I’m not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn’t happen on camera.”
Bethenny then asked her: "Are you self-conscious about the way you look or you don’t want the attention on you?”
To which she replied: “All of that! I don’t like the attention, I don’t go to parties, I don’t go to Hollywood events. I don’t do any of that stuff. I would rather buy clothes than have to ask to borrow anything. It’s painful.”
She added: “I don’t love being on camera. It’s never been something that fed me in any sort of egotistical way. I find my own voice grating, so I apologize to your listeners if they’re like, ‘This is nails on a chalkboard.’ I feel you.”
In October, Kelly revealed she wants to quit presenting to move behind the camera.
The host “eventually” wants to step back from hosting the daytime television program to instead “work behind the camera” as a writer.
She said: "I've been writing a lot. So my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much.”
But Kelly admitted she doesn’t want to walk away from her show just yet, as she’s having too much fun presenting alongside Ryan.
She added: "I talk about this with Ryan all the time because I was really looking to retire like by now, but Ryan Seacrest is so fabulous to work with and he is such a good friend. We’ve been friends for two decades, and I've got to tell you he is really such a draw to me there.
"I just love working with him so much. He makes every day feel like I'm not working and that's when you know you have a great working relationship.”
Kelly joined ‘Live!’ in 2001, when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford and hosted alongside the late Regis Philbin, under the title ‘Live! with Regis and Kelly’.
After working together for a decade, Regis stepped back in 2011 and was replaced by Michael Strahan in 2012, before he departed the series in 2016, with Ryan eventually taking over in 2017.
