'I totally get it': Chris Pratt understands why he faced casting criticism over Super Mario Bros Movie

Chris Pratt "totally gets" why people criticised his casting in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

The 43-year-old actor was subjected to a backlash when he was revealed to be voicing the beloved Italian plumber in the video game spin-off movie and he thinks it is a testament to how "passionate" the fans are about the project and he is "grateful" for their concern.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.