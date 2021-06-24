Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina share goals for new Coupledom podcast

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre want to help others discover “what makes partnerships work” with their new podcast.
The couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – recently launched a new podcast titled ‘Coupledom’ through Audible, and have said the goal for the show is to have “conversations” with other famous pairings that get to the core of what makes their partnership tick.
Sabrina said: "It was us wanting and finding ourselves having these conversations about what makes partnerships work.
"Just naturally as a couple, you meet other couples, you start talking about, 'Hey, how has this worked for you guys?' We quickly realised that that community is so much more than just romantic and reaches so many different kinds of partnerships. It just became this great conversation we wanted to share."
The ‘Coupledom’ podcast comes as Idris, 48, and Sabrina, 33, also recently launched their new lifestyle brand S’able Labs, which focuses on relationships and includes a blog, their podcast, and a full line of wellness products coming out later this year.
Idris and Sabrina chatted to guests including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield – who are the founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream – Christian Louboutin, and pop singer Mika for their podcast, which Sabrina says has been an “enriching experience”.
She added: "We interview another significant duo, a partnership that we feel we could learn from, or maybe that anyone else could learn from. It's been such an enriching experience. You really have the best conversations when you're just being open."
While the ‘Luther’ star added of speaking to his guests: “[It’s been] so good. So insightful. We really learned a lot. It's almost selfish. It's like, 'Oh, tell us some more.' We hope that other people can really get something from it in the same way that we did."
And as for their own marriage, the couple say they’re “in a good place” right now.
Sabrina said: "We're newly business partners, but we're also newlyweds. Idris is my best friend. I want to be around this guy every day of my life, so it's really great to be able to see what that morphs into."
And Idris explained to People magazine: "I'd say we're in a good place. It was a challenging year, but ultimately, when you look to the side and you've got someone that's been there, ride or die, that's really comforting."
