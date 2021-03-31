Idris Elba defends Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Oprah interview

Idris Elba believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were right to conduct their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The 48-year-old actor has become the latest star to show support for the couple following the backlash they received in some quarters after Duchess Meghan shared her experience of joining the British Royal Family as Prince Harry's wife on television which included allegations of casual racism and an admission she felt suicidal due to her mental health struggles.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel, you cannot take someone's voice away, that's what we have to communicate."
Elba - who attended the pair's wedding in 2018 - is not the only friend of the couple to back their decision to go public with their grievances.
Tennis champion Serena Williams recently stating she is "so proud" of Meghan, 39, for speaking out.
In a social media post, she wrote: "I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong - both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S. (sic)"
And in a more lengthy response, Serena paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex - previously known as Meghan Markle - for talking with "empathy and compassion" and praised her for "teaching" her every day "what it is to be noble".
She shared on Instagram: "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she experienced. I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation and decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal. I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law."
