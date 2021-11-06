Iggy Azalea admits to being 'scared' of COVID-19

Iggy Azalea is still "scared" of COVID-19 - even though she's double vaccinated.
The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to reveal that she's still fearful of the virus and is doing all she can to reduce her risk of catching COVID-19.
The blonde beauty - who has more than seven million Twitter followers - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Even though iam vaccinated and a few of my vaccinated friends have had Covid with very mild symptoms as a result, I still am so soo scared to ever catch it - I just don’t want it. Period!!! Doing all I can to keep it that way too. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Iggy recently confessed to being "overconfident" in her twenties.
The 'Work' hitmaker - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens - believes she was arrogant when she was younger and wishes she could tell herself to "shut the f*** up".
She explained: "Sometimes I look back at myself in my early twenties and I cringe. I was so blindly overconfident, it's like 'God, shut the f*** up, you didn't even know what you were talking about!"
Iggy, 31, compared her early twenties to a person "jumping off a bridge".
The rap star - who has a 17-month-old son called Onyx Kelly with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - admits she didn't know what she was set to face in the next few years of her life.
She explained: "Imagine you're jumping off a bridge, and you don't know how high the bridge is – that's me in my early twenties.
"I was confidently jumping off but I didn't know how far the fall was or what I was jumping into."
