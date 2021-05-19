Iggy Azalea admits to picking her crushes 'apart' within weeks

Iggy Azalea picks her crushes "apart" within two weeks.
The 30-year-old rap star can't understand how people obsess about the same guy "for years", admitting she's quick to pick her crushes "apart" in a matter of weeks until she convinces herself she's no longer interested in them.
The 'Work' hitmaker - who is currently single after splitting from Playboi Carti - wrote on Twitter: "I don’t understand how anyone has a crush on someone for years cause I dead a** pick the person apart in my head until I don’t even want em anymore by like week 2. (sic)"
Iggy previously insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.
She said on Twitter: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"
The chart-topping rap star - who has previously dated the likes of A$AP Rocky and basketball star Nick Young - also revealed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.
She wrote: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."
Meanwhile, Iggy recently confessed that she can't wait to fill her house with her son's artwork.
The music star is relishing the challenge of motherhood and revealed she's excited to have some of her son's artwork dotted throughout their house.
Iggy - who has Onyx, 12 months, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on Twitter: "I can’t wait until my son can draw me pictures so I can frame them and put them all over my crib (sic)"
The blonde beauty - who was born in Australia but now lives in the US - initially remained tight-lipped about the arrival of her son, but confirmed she'd given birth via a social media post in June.
Since then, she's provided regular updates about her son and her experiences of motherhood through the micro-blogging platform.
