Iggy Azalea buys her son a mini Range Rover

Iggy Azalea has bought a "baby" Range Rover for her son.
The 31-year-old rap star announced the arrival of her son Onyx in June last year, and Iggy has now revealed that she's bought her baby boy an extravagant gift.
The blonde beauty - who owns a Range Rover Autobiography - wrote on Twitter: "I bought onyx a baby range today and I’m so excited.
"Mama has the autobiography and baby boy has the evoque [smiling emoji] (sic)"
Iggy subsequently revealed she was "getting rims" put on Onyx's car, so that it will ultimately look like her own vehicle.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I’m getting rims on it so it can be like the mini version of mine!"
Iggy recently confessed that she can't wait to fill her house with her son's artwork.
The music star is relishing the challenge of motherhood and revealed she's excited to have some of her son's artwork dotted throughout their house.
Iggy - who has Onyx with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on Twitter: "I can’t wait until my son can draw me pictures so I can frame them and put them all over my crib (sic)"
The 'Work' hitmaker - who has previously dated the likes of A$AP Rocky and basketball star Nick Young - also revealed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.
She wrote: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."
Iggy subsequently insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.
She said on Twitter: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"
