Iggy Azalea felt 'embarrassed' to read to her son

Iggy Azalea used to feel "embarrassed" about reading to her son.
The 30-year-old rap star has revealed it's taken her a bit of time to come to terms with the challenges of motherhood, admitting she initially felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties.
The blonde beauty - who announced the arrival of her son Onyx in June - wrote on Twitter: "It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don’t even care. (sic)"
Iggy is set to receive her coronavirus vaccine later this month.
The 'Work' hitmaker is eager to get the vaccine so she can enjoy a "normal" summer with her son this year.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I’m getting my Covid vaccine later this month and I’m very excited!
"I’ll gladly feel like s*** for a few days if it means I can potentially have a normal summer this year. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Iggy recently revealed she thought she would need "lots of plastic surgery" after giving birth.
The rap star feared she would require a lot of cosmetic work to regain her figure.
She said: "I thought I'd have to get lots of plastic surgery, but then I didn't have to get any. I didn't get a stomach that I'd need to hide, and then with COVID, I was just like, 'I'll just keep it a secret. I don't have to go outside’."
Iggy has Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti and previously revealed that his birth was planned.
She explained: "He was a planned baby. I just wondered if I would want to have more than one child, so I thought that maybe I should figure that out before I'm as old as dust."
