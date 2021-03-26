Iggy Azalea has 'bounced back' since giving birth

Iggy Azalea has "bounced back" since having a baby.
The 30-year-old rapper announced the arrival of her son Onyx last June and she's now taken to Twitter to suggest she's feeling better than ever after giving birth.
Iggy - who had Onyx with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Had a baby bounced back like I'm 23. (sic)"
In a series of posts, the 'Work' hitmaker also told her fans that she'd just made one of her "favourite" songs in her music career.
Iggy tweeted: "I just made my favourite song I've made since work. (sic)."
The blonde beauty recently joked that eating her son's food is the "best thing about having a kid" and that she loves tucking into her baby boy's yoghurt.
She wrote on Twitter: "The best thing about having a kid is you can steal their baby yoghurt. (sic)."
The 'Fancy' hitmaker regularly talks about Onyx on social media and has revealed that she wants to get a tattoo of her son.
She said: "I want to get an onyx tattoo (of course) but I don’t know if I should add into my sleeve more or do it in another place.
"If I did, it would make my sleeve extend into my upper arm and not be all below my elbow. I’m so torn. (sic)"
When it was suggested she should start another sleeve, Iggy replied: "I’m not going to tatt my other arm at all. (sic)"
The chart-topping rap star - who has more than seven million followers on Twitter - also rubbished the idea of getting the tattoo on one of her ankles.
She wrote: "I actually don’t have ankles I have Cankles. (sic)"
