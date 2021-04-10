Iggy Azalea: I'm 100 times happier

Iggy Azalea feels "100 times happier" than last year.
The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to reveal that she's much happier than she was 12 months ago, and she also confirmed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.
Iggy, 30 - who announced the arrival of her son, Onyx Kelly, in June last year - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."
The blonde beauty - who split from Playboi Carti, the father of her son, last year - subsequently insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon.
She wrote on Twitter: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"
Earlier this month, Iggy admitted to feeling "embarrassed" about reading to her son.
The 'Work' hitmaker revealed it's taken her a bit of time to come to terms with the challenges of motherhood, admitting she initially felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties.
She shared on Twitter: "It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don’t even care. (sic)"
Iggy is set to receive her coronavirus vaccine later this month.
The rap star - who released her debut album, 'The New Classic', back in 2014 - is eager to get the vaccine so she can enjoy a "normal" summer with her son this year.
She wrote: "I’m getting my Covid vaccine later this month and I’m very excited!
"I’ll gladly feel like s*** for a few days if it means I can potentially have a normal summer this year. (sic)"
