Iggy Azalea plans a week-long celebration for her son

Iggy Azalea is planning to enjoy a week-long celebration for her son's first birthday.
The chart-topping rap star - who has Onyx Kelly with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - has taken to Twitter to reveal she's set to celebrate her son's birthday, describing Onyx as her "bestie".
The blonde beauty - who split from the music star last year - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "It’s onyxs bday all week so I’m outtttt... gotta hang with bestie (sic)"
Iggy, 30, actually remained tight-lipped about her son's arrival last year, waiting until June before she confirmed the news on social media.
And the 'Work' hitmaker - who has previously dated the likes of A$AP Rocky and basketball star Nick Young - recently revealed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.
She wrote: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."
Iggy subsequently insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.
She said on Twitter: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"
Iggy also admitted to feeling "embarrassed" about reading to her son.
The rapper revealed it's taken her a bit of time to come to terms with the challenges of motherhood, admitting she initially felt self-conscious about some of her parental responsibilities.
Iggy - who moved from Australia to the US during her teens to pursue her music ambitions - said: "It seems silly but when I first had my son I felt embarrassed to read books aloud and put on silly voices etc. but now I get so into it and I don’t even care. (sic)"
