Iggy Azalea says eating her son's food 'is the best thing about having a kid'

Iggy Azalea has joked that eating her son's food is the "best thing about having a kid".
The 30-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she loves eating her baby boy's yoghurt, jokingly suggesting that it's one of her favorite things about motherhood.
Iggy - who announced in June that she'd given birth to a son called Onyx Kelly - wrote on Twitter: "The best thing about having a kid is you can steal their baby yogurt. (sic)"
The 'Fancy' hitmaker often discusses her baby boy on social media, and she previously revealed she wants to get a tattoo of Onyx.
Iggy admitted she was keen to get a permanent inking, but she wasn't sure where she wanted it.
She shared: "I want to get an onyx tattoo (of course) but I don’t know if I should add into my sleeve more or do it in another place.
If I did, it would make my sleeve extend into my upper arm and not be all below my elbow. I’m so torn. (sic)"
When it was suggested she should start another sleeve, Iggy replied: "I’m not going to tatt my other arm at all. (sic)"
The blonde beauty also rubbished the idea of getting the tattoo on her ankle.
She wrote: "I actually don’t have ankles I have Cankles (sic)"
Meanwhile, Iggy recently admitted that she owes her own success to her mother.
The rapper credits her mother for giving her the confidence to pursue her ambitions, and she's determined to do the same for her son.
Iggy wrote on Twitter: "The reason why I achieved anything in life is because my mom always gassed me up and I’m doing the same for my baby whatever he does I’m his #1 day one fan. (sic)"
