Iggy Azalea says parental support inspired success

Iggy Azalea thinks she owes her success to her mother.
The 30-year-old rap star credits her mother for giving her the confidence to pursue her ambitions, and she's determined to do the same for her son Onyx.
Iggy - who announced the arrival of Onyx in June - wrote on Twitter: "The reason why I achieved anything in life is because my mom always gassed me up and I’m doing the same for my baby whatever he does I’m his #1 day one fan. (sic)"
One of Iggy's followers subsequently observed that having supportive parents "goes a long way".
In response, Iggy - who was born in Sydney, Australia, but relocated to the US during her teens - wrote: "I agree, kids bullies me but I had confidence cause I had my mom at home telling me I was amazing & I believed her more than I believed them. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Iggy previously admitted she wasn't properly prepared to cope with the intense scrutiny that followed the success of her 2014 hit 'Fancy'.
She said: "I really wish there was more of an infrastructure within the music industry to make sure that the artists have people they can go to.
"Like physical therapists in sports. The teams have people looking out for [players], that make sure they’re okay in every element, and the music business doesn’t have that - they just throw you out there. You get used to it and you’re still successful, but it’s a lot to deal with.
"I wish it was more normal to say, ‘You’re about to be in an extreme situation, and this is a person we have over here if you want them, and here’s their number to talk to them, they’re already there for you’ - instead of feeling like you’re at the brink before you can bring it up."
