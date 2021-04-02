Iggy Azalea thought she would need plastic surgery to regain figure after giving birth

Iggy Azalea thought she would need "lots of plastic surgery" after giving birth.
The 30-year-old rapper - who announced the arrival of her son Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti last June - admitted she feared she would need a lot of cosmetic work to regain her figure.
Speaking on the E! network's 'Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump', Iggy said: "I thought I'd have to get lots of plastic surgery, but then I didn't have to get any. I didn't get a stomach that I'd need to hide, and then with COVID, I was just like, 'I'll just keep it a secret. I don't have to go outside’."
While Iggy didn't tell any of her friends that she was pregnant, she revealed Onyx was planned.
She said: "I knew straight away. He was a planned baby. I just wondered if I would want to have more than one child, so I thought that maybe I should figure that out before I'm as old as dust."
And while Iggy and Playboi have since split up, she praised her ex as a good dad to their son.
She said: "He's a good Dad. I like him—for Onyx."
And she joked about the baby looking like her, explaining he couldn't possibly have her nose as she "had to switch her out".
Iggy said: "Everybody kept telling me, 'He's a handsome one!' and I was like, 'Is he really, though?', He has no eyebrows.
"Sometimes people say, 'Oh, he has your nose,' and I'm like, 'No, he doesn't. I had to switch her out. It's cute that you think mine looks like his'."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.