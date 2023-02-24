'I'm too old for this': Selena Gomez quits social media

Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - just a day after regaining her title as Instagram's most-followed woman.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress - who, with 382 million followers, has broken the record set by Kylie Jenner in January 2022 - has decided to step away from "everything", hinting she is tired of online drama after fans tried to stoke up a row between her and the 'Kardashians' star.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

