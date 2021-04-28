IMDb TV Orders ‘Sprung’ Comedy Starring Garret Dillahunt

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 28: Garret Dillahunt attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sergio" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 28, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

 Matt Winkelmeyer
TownNews.com Content Exchange

If you’re missing Garret Dillahunt on Fear the Walking Dead, you’ll be glad to know he has another series—a very different one!—on the way.

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has ordered Sprung, a new single-camera comedy from Greg Garcia starring Dillahunt—who worked with the executive producer on Raising Hope and The Guest BookIlleana Douglas, and Phillip Garcia.

The comedy follows a group of formerly incarcerated people aiming to do some good with their criminal expertise. Amidst a global pandemic, Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who wants to reclaim the years he lost while in prison for more than two decades, moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Douglas), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria.

“Bound by their marred past and unusual living circumstances, they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs, targeting those people selfishly taking advantage of others during the pandemic,” the logline reads.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start working with this talented cast and I’m very grateful to 3 Arts, Amazon Studios, and IMDb TV for helping me bring this idea to life,” Greg Garcia said in a statement. “The support and creative partnership with the folks at IMDb TV has been amazing, and working with Garret Dillahunt again is an absolute treat. With any luck, we’ll create something entertaining that gives the audience a few laughs and makes their day a little brighter.”

A 'Bosch' Spinoff Is Coming to IMDb TV — Who's Returning From the Original Series?See Also

A 'Bosch' Spinoff Is Coming to IMDb TV — Who's Returning From the Original Series?

Get ready for the next chapter in the career of Michael Connelly's detective.

“I’m so proud of this show. Greg Garcia is one of the most talented people I know, and I feel so lucky to be working with him again,” Dillahunt added. “The world really needs a good laugh—and we’ve been working hard to that end.”

“Greg Garcia is exceptional at creating distinct and relatable characters that resonate with audiences,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, IMDb TV’s co-heads of content and programming said. “We look forward to delivering customers this sharply comedic, socially relevant series that will navigate the current and post-pandemic world through Garcia’s unique balance of heart, humanity, and humor.”

Joining Greg Garcia (who will direct the pilot) as EPs are Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie, and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers and Gina Gari is co-producer.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.