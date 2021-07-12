Imported Mysteries (‘Jack Irish,’ ‘The Beast Must Die’), Ronan Farrow’s ‘Podcast Tapes,’ ‘GMA’ Takeover of ‘Jeopardy!’
Mysteries with an accent highlight Monday’s lineup. From Australia: the third and final season of Jack Irish, starring Guy Pearce. From the UK: The Beast Must Die, starring Cush Jumbo as a grieving mother seeking revenge. Ronan Farrow shares his Podcast Tapes in an HBO docuseries, providing insights on how his reporting brought down Harvey Weinstein. George Stephanopoulos steps in for a week as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

