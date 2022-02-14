‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Special Episode With Eric Andre After Joe Gatto’s Exit

The Impractical Jokers are setting their sights on a special episode return following the news that series regular Joe Gatto would exit the long-running truTV favorite.
An all-new supersized episode of the prank show will play across TBS, TNT, and truTV on Saturday, April 2 fThis is a first-time event for the hilarious hidden camera series which usually runs solely on truTV.
Get ready for more laughs and shenanigans from returning stars Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano as they continue the tradition of cable’s number one unscripted comedy. Helping bring in more jokes, more laughs, and more good times to viewers is their special celebrity guest comedian, Eric André.
This returning episode doesn’t mark the beginning of a new season quite yet though as production on the upcoming season of Impractical Jokers continues right now. The latest season will return sometime this summer with an exact date yet to be announced.
Joe Gatto Exits 'Impractical Jokers' Amid Split From His Wife
The upcoming season promises to include different and hilarious celebrity guests as they join Q, Murr, and Sal for weekly shenanigans. These guests will likely fill the empty spot left behind by Gatto who departed the series earlier this year after revealing he and his wife would be getting divorced.
“As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you,” Gatto promised, teasing he’d return to entertainment sooner or later. In the meantime, get ready for plenty of giggles as the other Jokers deliver premium comedic moments this spring and summer.
Impractical Jokers, New Episode, Saturday, April 2, truTV, TBS, and TNT
