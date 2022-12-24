Whether you want to sit, relax, and binge some holiday entertainment or holiday content will be your background noise for your holiday plans, there is a slew of fun Christmas Eve TV marathons this year.

There’s an Indiana Jones marathon over on the Paramount Network. Hit episodes of The Office, including the comedy’s Christmas episodes, will be playing all day on Comedy Central. And as always, holiday programming will be running all day long on Freeform (its final days of 25 Days of Christmas), TBS, and TNT (as usual, 24-hours of A Christmas Story are coming our way on the last two).

