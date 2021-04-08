Ingrid Michaelson opens up on Zayn Malik marriage mishap

Ingrid Michaelson has opened up about mistakenly suggesting that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were 'married'.
The 41-year-old star said that the couple had tied the knot during a live stream with fans to promote her new duet with Zayn, 'To Begin Again', but later retracted her comments and suggested they had been a mistake and she has now given more detail about the faux pas.
Ingrid joked: "Maybe I just start revealing (other) celebrity marriages."
Her comments generated a lot of attention from the former One Direction singer's fans and Ingrid admits that she didn't like her "brief experience" of being "super famous".
She told Christine & Salt: "So I've had my brief experience of being a super famous person and I don't like it. I'm done ... I want to wear, like, a mask and just never be seen by anyone ever again."
Ingrid admits that she genuinely thought that Zayn was married and thought she had been discussing the star in "a safe zone" where she could speak freely to fans.
The singer explained: "I said something along the lines of: 'He's a really private guy. He's married. He has a kid. He just doesn't want to deal with stuff he doesn't want to deal with.'
"I don't know, I thought he was married! So spoiler alert – not married! Somebody was in that chat livestream that was dictating everything I said about him and posted it on Twitter."
Ingrid recalled how she felt it was necessary to intervene when Zayn's 'marriage' became the top trending topic on Twitter.
She said: "I was like, 'Oh no!'
"It was a whole thing. And I had to go on Instagram and be like, 'So you guys, as far as I know he's not...' I don't even feel like I have the right to say he's not married.
"Like at this point, I'm afraid to say anything. So I was like, 'As far as I know, he is not married. But I really don't know anything. I am sorry and that's it.'"
