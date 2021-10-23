‘Insecure’ and ‘Curb’ Join HBO’s Sunday Lineup, Jason Sudeikis Returns to ‘SNL,’ Michael Keaton on ’60 Minutes,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Reflects on Sept. 11
Joining Succession on HBO’s blazing-hot Sunday lineup: the final season of Issa Rae’s Insecure and a new round of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Jason Sudeikis, riding the Ted Lasso wave, returns to the stage as guest host. 60 Minutes profiles Dopesick star Michael Keaton. A special SEAL Team flashes back to 2001 to reveal how the tragedy of 9/11 paved the Bravo Team’s future.

