Eric Bogosian has been cast in the upcoming series Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, AMC announced March 17. The Succession and Talk Radio actor will play Daniel Molloy, “an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who’s given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime.”
According to AMC, the series based on Anne Rice’s iconic and bestselling novel “follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt, and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.”
Bogosian joins the previously announced Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis, Bailey Bass (Avatar 2) as Claudia, and Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino) as Rashid. Interview With the Vampire Season 1 will consist of seven episodes and debut later this year on AMC and AMC+.
“In 1988, I hit my mom up for money three times to see Talk Radio in the movie theaters,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights) said in a statement. “I count Eric Bogosian as one of the half dozen artists who made me want to do this for a career. He is, for me, the dented car fender of the American Soul and I can think of no better actor/writer alive to play this role. I’m in total frothing geek mode about his casting.”
First 'Interview with the Vampire' Footage in New AMC+ Super Bowl Promo (VIDEO)
Bogosian wrote and starred in the play Talk Radio in 1987, for which he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award. In the 1994 film also based on Rice’s book, Bogosian’s character was played by Christian Slater. It also starred Tom Cruise as Lestat, Brad Pitt as Louis, Antonio Banderas as Armand, and Kirsten Dunst as Claudia.
The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the AMC series. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), the late Rice, and her son, author Christopher Rice, are also executive producers.
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Series Premiere, TBA, AMC & AMC+
More Headlines:
- ‘Interview With the Vampire’: Eric Bogosian Cast as Daniel Molloy in AMC Drama
- ‘Candy’: Jessica Biel Is a Housewife Gone Bad in Hulu True Crime Series (VIDEO)
- The ‘Derry Girls’ Are Back for One Last Ride in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)
- ‘The Crown’ Begins Casting Teen Prince William, Prince Harry for Season 6
- ‘Yellowstone’ Is Top-Earning TV Franchise of 2021 Across Digital and Physical Sales
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.