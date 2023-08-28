AMC is lending some of its biggest streaming titles to Max in a new pop-up deal called AMC+ Picks on Max.

To promote the network’s streaming library, Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Season 1, Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 1-7, Dark Winds Season 1, Killing Eve Seasons 1-4, Gangs of London Seasons 1-2, Ride with Norman Reedus Seasons 1-5, and A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3 will be available to stream on Max for 60 days starting on September 1 and ending after Halloween.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

