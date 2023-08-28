The collection will be featured in a branded rail and will be available on both the ad-free and ad-lite subscription tiers of Max. The AMC+ titles will not include advertising. The aim is to give viewers a chance to “unlock a world of new characters and stories,” Max said in a press release on Monday, August 28.
AMC+ Picks on Max allows for viewers to get a taste of what AMC+ has to offer without giving away the whole kit and caboodle. By offering all but the final season (Season 8) of Fear the Walking Dead and just one of the two series in its Anne Rice Immortal Universe franchise (Mayfair Witches is the second installment and there’s a third in the works), the network is teasing its catalogue rather than giving it all away.
AMC+ is the streaming home to all AMC network shows, Interview With the Vampire became its most successful series debut ever in 2022 and was unseated by its sister series Mayfair Witches a few months later. The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the streamer’s most successful series debut to date as of June 2023.
This partnership will give a good boost to Dark Winds Season 2, the finale of which airs this Sunday, September 3, Norman Reedus‘ The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff and Ride Season 6, which both premiere on Sunday, September 10, and Interview With the Vampire Season 2, which comes out in 2024. It will also give audiences another chance to binge Killing Eve, which aired concurrently on BBC America and AMC from 2018-2022.
With fall just around the corner, this collection of supernatural tales and deadly thrillers comes just in time for spooky season. If you’ve been putting off watching any of the above and don’t currently have AMC+, this could be the perfect time to give them a sho Which ones will you be giving a shot?
