Intruders arrested near Prince Andrew's home

Two intruders have been arrested after being discovered near Prince Andrew's home.
A man aged 31 and a 29-year-old woman, who was believed to be his girlfriend, were arrested after climbing fences near Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on 25 April and taken to Maidenhead Police Station, where they were later bailed pending further inquiries.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police was called to reports of two trespassers in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on Sunday afternoon.
“Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue. There was no risk to any individual on the site.”
The arrests came just days after a 43-year-old Spanish woman spent 20 minutes on the estate after arriving by taxi and telling security staff she had a lunch date with the 61-year-old prince.
The woman has since been sectioned.
As a result of the breeches, Dai Davies, the former head of Scotland Yard’s royal security unit, has called for a review of royal security procedures.
He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “There should be a review by someone at my level – and I would be looking for answers. I am concerned there seems to be a drop-off in the level of security.
“These things do need investigating properly and where people have let the side down they should be dealt with. What would the Queen say? She would say get it right and put it right.”
At present, Thames Valley Police are responsible for security around the Windsor estate - which is also home to Queen Elizabeth's current residence, Windsor Castle - with Scotland Yard bodyguards protecting members of the family on the grounds, but Andrew's home, which he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is also believed to have an element of private security, which is funded by the Privy Purse.
But Dai feels all royals should have their protection handled just by armed officers.
He said: “I am not in favour of private security firms, doing it. It should be a 24/7 professional [force].
“To have unarmed security guards [protecting the estate] seems to my mind nonsensical.”
Andrew's personal security is currently under review after he stepped back from official duties in 2019 following the scandal surrounding his friendship with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.