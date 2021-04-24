Ireland Baldwin's bloody babysitting incident

Ireland Baldwin was left with a bloodied nose after babysitting for just 45 minutes.
The 25-year-old model was left with blood dripping down her face after looking after two seven-year-old boys for less than an hour and took to Instagram to share the story with her fans.
Captioning it, she wrote: "I watched two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like ... (sic)"
Meanwhile, Ireland recently celebrated six years of recovery from her eating disorders.
She wrote on Instagram: "Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years (sic)"
In an accompanying video, she said: "Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years. And today marks six years. So, you can do it."
And Ireland also opened up about the time she was "attacked" by a woman who was "desperate for cash".
She wrote: "Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off. All was sorted with the police and she was arrested.
"Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work.
"There is a lot of theft and muggings going down. Posting this to remind everyone to be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another."
