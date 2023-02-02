Irene Cara's cause of death revealed

Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed as "hypertension" and "high cholesterol."

The singer and actress - who was best known for starring in 'Fame' and singing the title song of the musical movie 'Flashdance' - was found dead inside her Florida home in late November last year at the age of 63 and now TMZ reports that she died after suffering from high blood pressure and Atherosclerosis.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.