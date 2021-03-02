Irina Shayk doesn't believe in the term "co-parenting".
The 35-year-old model - who has three-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with her former partner Bradley Cooper - insists she has "never understood" the term as she sees it as just parenting like any other couples go through.
Speaking to the new issue of Elle magazine, she said: "I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."
Irina previously admitted finding "balance" as a single parent is difficult.
She said: "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' ... Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!"
Meanwhile, Bradley and Irina are co-parenting "smoothly" after their split.
A source shared earlier this year: "Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other.
"Bradley's first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mum too. They both want what's best for Lea, so it's easy for them to be a team in that regard."
However, co-parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic has been hard for the former couple, as Bradley previously revealed that he "can't leave the house" because he's trying to protect his mother Gloria.
He explained: "I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over ... We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man pre-school."
