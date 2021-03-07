Irina Shayk: I'm not looking for a husband

Irina Shayk has no intention of "looking for a husband".
The 35-year-old Russian supermodel – who has previously been in relationships with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper – insisted she doesn’t “need” a man in her life, but is open to finding love again and getting married, though she warned interested guys need to seek her out.
In an interview with The Sunday Times Style supplement, she said: “I never thought I needed a man in my life to be complete as a woman.
“Maybe it’s something to do with losing my father at a young age and coping. Like, if I can live without my father since I was 14, I can live out there without any guy.
“I truly believe in the tradition of marriage. But do I go out there looking for a husband? Hell, no
“He had better find me on my sofa watching Netflix because I’m not going anywhere looking for him. I think it’s all about right timing and right person. If it’s going to come, I’m open for it.”
Irina is adamant she would never change herself for another person because she’s confident in who she is.
Asked if there’s romance in her life, she said: “I don’t know. I don’t think so.
“I just turned 35 and I’m discovering myself being free and really, truly doing what I want to do. And in a relationship, for me, it’s so important that you do things from love, not for love.
“You don’t have to shape or filter yourself for any guy out there.
“I had that in a relationship, and now, being single, I can step back and say, ‘This is who I am.’ Don’t change who you are for somebody out there, because that’s not going to work out.”
The Russian beauty has three-year-old daughter Lea with 'The Hangover' star Bradley, 46, and they co-parent equally, though Irina is fascinated by how much the tot idolises her father.
She said: “Our only priority is her happiness and that she is loved from both sides.
“It’s really interesting to see the dynamic between her and me, and her and her dad. It reminds me of when I was a child. Anything that my mum said, I would be, like, ‘Oh, Mama’s talking, whatever.’ And anything my dad would say, I’d be, like, ‘Oh, that’s… ’ [She’s awestruck].
“It’s like having a reflection. She’s a mini-me.”
And though she’s only three years old, Bradley can rely on his daughter to help out when she and Irina are speaking Russian.
Irina said: “Lea knows Daddy doesn’t speak Russian, so she translates from Russian to English for him sometimes.”
