Is ‘The Big Leap’ About to Reveal Who the Father of Gabby’s Son Is?

Watching this freshman drama, set behind the scenes of a dance reality series also called The Big Leap, you can’t help but root for single mom Gabby Lewis (Simone Recasner, above).
Seven years ago, she was captain of her high school dance team when she learned she was pregnant with her son, Sam (Crew Kingston Miskel), and gave up a scholarship to NYU. She’s managed to keep the identity of his father a secret—until tonight, when the reality show’s evil-genius exec producer, Nick Blackburn (Scott Foley), sends Gabby and the rest of the Big Leap amateur dance troupe to her old high school to teach the current squad a new routine.
'The Big Leap': Mallory Jansen on Monica's Risky Move, Relationship With Nick & More
“It throws her into a deep, deep, deep loop that brings up a lot of memories she has shoved under the carpet and not been able to process in the open,” says Recasner, noting that this time Gabby can at least lean on her bestie and fellow graduate Justin Reyes (Raymond Cham Jr.).
The experience is a turning point for another reason too: “It sparks a part of her she hasn’t felt since she was 17—she was a leader.” Gabby choreographs a moving number (to the song “Youth” by Daughter), which, Recasner adds, was shot at a school without air-conditioning. “The sweat is real.”
The Big Leap, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox
